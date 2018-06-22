Trump on Twitter (June 22): Jeanine Pirro, Immigration Bill

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he sits between U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense James Mattis during a cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Our great Judge Jeanine Pirro is out with a new book, “Liars, Leakers and Liberals, the Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy,” which is fantastic. Go get it! [0641 EDT]

- Even if we get 100% Republican votes in the Senate, we need 10 Democrat votes to get a much needed Immigration Bill - & the Dems are Obstructionists who won’t give votes for political reasons & because they don’t care about Crime coming from Border! So we need to elect more R’s! [0654 EDT]

- Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! [0706 EDT]

