Trump on Twitter (Aug 27) - Jim Brown, Mexico, Arizona

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Trump delivers remarks at the Ohio Republican Party State Dinner in Columbus, Ohio, U.S., August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Thank you to the great @JimBrownNFL32, perhaps the greatest running back of all time, for your wonderful words and support. Since our meeting in New York, African-American UNEMPLOYMENT has reached the LOWEST LEVEL IN HISTORY. You get it! [0857 EDT]

- The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! [0937 EDT]

- A big deal looking good with Mexico! [0939 EDT]

- Rick Scott of Florida is doing a fantastic job as Governor. Jobs are pouring into the State and its economic health is better than ever before. He is strong on Crime, Borders, and loves our Military and Vets. Vote for Rick on Tuesday! [1319 EDT]

- Congressman Ron DeSantis is a special person who has done an incredible job. He is running in Tuesdays Primary for Governor of Florida….Strong on Crime, Borders and wants Low Taxes. He will be a great Governor and has my full and total Endorsement! [1320 EDT]

- Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona is doing a great job. It would be really nice to show your support tomorrow by voting for him in Tuesdays Primary. Doug is strong on Crime, the Border, and our Second Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my full and complete Endorsement. [1322 EDT]

- United States-Mexico Trade Agreement bit.ly/2LwPlZA [1411 EDT](Video tweet:bit.ly/2LwhRdF)

- .@FLOTUS Melania and I were honored to welcome the President of the Republic of Kenya, @UKenyatta and Mrs. Margaret Kenyatta to the @WhiteHouse today! (Video tweet:bit.ly/2Nn1924) [1807 EDT]

