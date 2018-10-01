Trump on Twitter (Sept 30): Kanye West, Black Vote, Kavanaugh

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives at WesBanco Arena during a Make America Great Again rally in Wheeling, West Virginia, U.S., September 29, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Like many, I don’t watch Saturday Night Live (even though I past hosted it) - no longer funny, no talent or charm. It is just a political ad for the Dems. Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told “no”), was great. He’s leading the charge! [1257 EDT]

- So if African-American unemployment is now at the lowest number in history, median income the highest, and you then add all of the other things I have done, how do Democrats, who have done NOTHING for African-Americans but TALK, win the Black Vote? And it will only get better! [1347 EDT]

- Wow! Just starting to hear the Democrats, who are only thinking Obstruct and Delay, are starting to put out the word that the “time” and “scope” of FBI looking into Judge Kavanaugh and witnesses is not enough. Hello! For them, it will never be enough - stay tuned and watch! [1456 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)