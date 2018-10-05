Trump on Twitter (Oct 4): Kavanaugh, FBI, Counterterrorism

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations! [0816 EDT]

- Our country’s great First Lady, Melania, is doing really well in Africa. The people love her, and she loves them! It is a beautiful thing to see. [0934 EDT]

- This is a very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial! [0954 EDT]

- This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats. [1017 EDT]

- Working hard, thank you! (image: bit.ly/2zSJyLc) [1338 EDT]

- Statement on National Strategy for Counterterrorism: (link bit.ly/2zSvxgt) [1517 EDT]

- "U.S. Stocks Widen Global Lead" (image: bit.ly/2zTbjTR) [1529 EDT]

- Congressman Bishop is doing a GREAT job! He helped pass tax reform which lowered taxes for EVERYONE! Nancy Pelosi is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on his opponent because they both support a liberal agenda of higher taxes and wasteful spending! [1817 EDT]

- Just made my second stop in Minnesota for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally. We need to elect @KarinHousley to the U.S. Senate, and we need the strong leadership of @TomEmmer, @Jason2CD, @JimHagedornMN and @PeteStauber in the U.S. House! [1858 EDT]

- Thank you Minnesota - I love you! [2052 EDT]

- Beautiful evening in Rochester, Minnesota. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE! [2103 EDT]

