Trump on Twitter (Sept 21) - Kavanaugh, FBI, Feinstein

August 27, 2018

- AMERICA IS WINNING AGAIN! [0005 EDT]

- Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. [0856 EDT]

- I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! [0914 EDT]

- I will Chair the United Nations Security Council meeting on Iran next week! [0923 EDT]

- The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? [0929 EDT]

- I met with the DOJ concerning the declassification of various UNREDACTED documents. They agreed to release them but stated that so doing may have a perceived negative impact on the Russia probe. Also, key Allies’ called to ask not to release. Therefore, the Inspector General..... [1035 EDT]

- ....has been asked to review these documents on an expedited basis. I believe he will move quickly on this (and hopefully other things which he is looking at). In the end I can always declassify if it proves necessary. Speed is very important to me - and everyone! [1041 EDT]

- Senator Feinstein and the Democrats held the letter for months, only to release it with a bang after the hearings were OVER - done very purposefully to Obstruct & Resist & Delay. Let her testify, or not, and TAKE THE VOTE! [1129 EDT]

- Throughout American history, the men and women of our Armed Forces have selflessly served our Country, making tremendous sacrifices to defend our liberty. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, we honor all American Prisoners of War: bit.ly/2Djnygn [1322 EDT]

- Promises Kept for our GREAT Veterans! [1611 EDT]

- Video tweet bit.ly/2NwbtsV [1651 EDT]

- Remarks by President Trump at the Signing of H.R. 5895: bit.ly/2Nx3w6s [1744 EDT]

- Thank you Missouri - I love you! [2105 EDT]

