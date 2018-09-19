Trump on Twitter (Sept 19) - Kim Jong Un, 2032 Olympics

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

- Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being........ [0004 EDT]

- ....returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting! [0011 EDT]

- “The recovery got started on Election Day 2016. It took Trump’s Tax Cuts and Regulation Cuts to get the economy booming. Before that it was the worst and slowest economic recovery since the Great Depression. It took just 6 months for Trump to get to 3%, even though they said..... [07:34 EDT]

- ....it was impossible - and then already it’s over 4%, and I expect it’s going to grow faster and faster. We’re just getting started here.” Peter Ferrara, former advisor to President Reagan. @foxandfriends [0740 EDT]

- “North Korea recommits to denuclearization - we’ve come a long way.” @FoxNews [0743 EDT]

- "President Donald J. Trump's Administration is Providing Support to Those Impacted by Hurricane Florence" bit.ly/2NYUsXu[1349 EDT]

