October 8, 2018 / 4:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump on Twitter (Oct 7): Kim Jong Un

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., upon his return to Washington from Kansas, October 6, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- .@SecPompeo had a good meeting with Chairman Kim today in Pyongyang. Progress made on Singapore Summit Agreements! I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim again, in the near future. [1042 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

