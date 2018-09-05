Trump on Twitter (Sept 4) - Kyl, Kavanaugh, Woodward, Mattis

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at campaign fundraising luncheon for Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) and GOP congressional candidate Mark Harris at Carmel Country Club in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas





- NBC FAKE NEWS, which is under intense scrutiny over their killing the Harvey Weinstein story, is now fumbling around making excuses for their probably highly unethical conduct. I have long criticized NBC and their journalistic standards-worse than even CNN. Look at their license? [1058 EDT]

- Everyone in the path of #Gordon please heed the advice of State and local officials and follow @NHC_Atlantic for updates. The Federal Government stands ready to assist. Be safe! [1424 EDT]

- Jon Kyl will be an extraordinary Senator representing an extraordinary state, Arizona. I look forward to working with him! [1640 EDT]

- The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is. They will say anything, and are only.... [1641 EDT]

- ....looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress. So sad to see! [1641 EDT]

- "Pledge to America's Workers" (link: bit.ly/2oH6TZN)[1644 EDT]

- Paul Cook is a decorated Marine Corps Veteran who loves and supports our Military and Vets. He is Strong on Crime, the Border, and supported Tax Cuts for the people of California. Paul has my total and complete Endorsement! [1655 EDT]

- "Judge Brett Kavanaugh is an Exceptionally Qualified and Deserving Nominee for the Supreme Court" (link: bit.ly/2wIVInJ) [1703 EDT]

- Statement from Secretary of Defense, James Mattis: (image: bit.ly/2wL23PD) [1837 EDT]

- Statement from White House Chief of Staff, General John Kelly: (image: bit.ly/2wL2VUp)[1838 EDT]

- Statement from White House @PressSec, Sarah Sanders: (image: bit.ly/2oFBQOb) [1849 EDT]

- The Woodward book has already been refuted and discredited by General (Secretary of Defense) James Mattis and General (Chief of Staff) John Kelly. Their quotes were made up frauds, a con on the public. Likewise other stories and quotes. Woodward is a Dem operative? Notice timing? [1918 EDT]

- Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Fake NBC News said it’s time for the Press to stop complaining and to start fighting back. Actually Chuck, they’ve been doing that from the day I announced for President. They’ve gone all out, and I WON, and now they’re going CRAZY! [2250 EDT]

- The already discredited Woodward book, so many lies and phony sources, has me calling Jeff Sessions “mentally retarded” and “a dumb southerner.” I said NEITHER, never used those terms on anyone, including Jeff, and being a southerner is a GREAT thing. He made this up to divide! [2301 EDT]

- Jim Mattis Calls Woodward Book 'Fiction': 'Product of Someone's Rich Imagination' (link: bit.ly/2NgtHxC) via @BreitbartNews [2332 EDT]

- "Secretary Mattis Nukes Woodward Allegations" bit.ly/2wGECWV [2335 EDT]

