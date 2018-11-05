Trump on Twitter (November 4): Marsha Blackburn, Brian Kemp

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S. November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- WOW - Departing the White House shortly. See you soon Georgia! #MAGA bit.ly/2Rx2jcY [1335 EDT]

- On my way to Macon, Georgia where the crowds are massive, for a 4pmE #MAGARally. Will be in Chattanooga, Tennessee tonight, seen below, for a 7pmE rally. Something’s happening! Everyone needs to get out and VOTE! [1502 EDT]

- Thank you Macon, Georgia! Get out on Tuesday, November 6th and VOTE for @BrianKempGA as your next Governor to protect your jobs, defend your borders, fight for your values, and continue MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! bit.ly/2RBPFtw [1805 EDT]

- Great to be back in Tennessee. On our way to the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga for a huge #MAGARally - see everyone soon! [1847 EDT]

- Thank you for joining us tonight in Tennessee, @TheLeeGreenwood. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! [2036 EDT]

- In just 2 days, the people of Tennessee are going to elect @VoteMarsha Blackburn to the United States Senate to protect your jobs, defend your borders, and CONTINUE MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Get out on Tuesday and VOTE for Marsha! [2100 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)