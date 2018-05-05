Trump on Twitter (May 4) - Mexico, NRA, China

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Our Southern Border is under siege. Congress must act now to change our weak and ineffective immigration laws. Must build a Wall. Mexico, which has a massive crime problem, is doing little to help! [0622 EDT]

- Because Jobs in the U.S. are doing so well, Americans receiving unemployment aid is the lowest since 1973. Great! [0628 EDT]

- Andy McCarthy will be on @LouDobbs tonight. 7:00 P.M. , @FoxBusiness. [0637 EDT]

- NBC NEWS is wrong again! They cite “sources” which are constantly wrong. Problem is, like so many others, the sources probably don’t exist, they are fabricated, fiction! NBC, my former home with the Apprentice, is now as bad as Fake News CNN. Sad! [0645 EDT]

- Going to Dallas (the GREAT State of Texas) today. Leaving soon! [0657 EDT]

- JUST OUT: 3.9% Unemployment. 4% is Broken! In the meantime, WITCH HUNT! [0927 EDT]

- All of us here today are united by the same timeless values. We believe that our liberty is a gift from our creator, and that no Government can ever take it away. We believe in the rule of law - and we support the men and women of law enforcement. We have pride in our history... [1637 EDT]

- Democrats and liberals in Congress want to disarm law-abiding Americans at the same time they are releasing dangerous criminal aliens and savage gang members onto our streets. Politicians who put criminal aliens before American Citizens should be voted out of office! [1758 EDT]

- We are going to demand Congress secure the border in the upcoming CR. Illegal immigration must end! [1759 EDT]

- I want to thank all of our friends and patriots at the @NRA. We will never fail, and we will always protect your Second Amendment! God Bless you, and God Bless America! [1856 EDT]

- Great book just out by very successful businessman @AndyPuzder. Always known as somebody who knows how to win, “Capitalist Comeback” will be a big hit! [2008 EDT]

- Just returned home to the beautiful White House, from Dallas, where the Arena was packed to the rafters with the great fans and supporters of the @NRA. It was so wonderful to be there! [2017 EDT]

- Our high level delegation is on the way back from China where they had long meetings with Chinese leaders and business representatives. We will be meeting tomorrow to determine the results, but it is hard for China in that they have become very spoiled with U.S. trade wins! [2031 EDT]

