Trump on Twitter (March 13) - Mike Pompeo, Rex Tillerson, California

U.S. President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, U.S. March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

- The Economy is raging, at an all time high, and is set to get even better. Jobs and wages up. Vote for Rick Saccone and keep it going! [0828 EDT]

- Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! [0844 EDT]

- Heading to see the BORDER WALL prototypes in California! [1037 EDT]

- “According to the Center for Immigration Studies, the $18 billion wall will pay for itself by curbing the importation of crime, drugs and illegal immigrants who tend to go on the federal dole...” [1124 EDT]

- California’s sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP! [1127 EDT]

- If we don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country. Congress must fund the BORDER WALL & prohibit grants to sanctuary jurisdictions that threaten the security of our country & the people of our country. We must enforce our laws & protect our people! #BuildTheWall [1823 EDT]

- It was my great honor to deliver a message at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar to our GREAT U.S. Military, straight from the heart of the American People: We support you, we thank you, we love you - and we will always have your back! [2025 EDT]

- All across this nation, we pray for our country and we THANK GOD for our United States Marines! Thank you. God Bless You. And God Bless America! [2034 EDT]

