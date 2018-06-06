FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2018 / 4:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump on Twitter (June 6) - Mitch McConnell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the U.S. Coast Guard Change-of-Command ceremony at U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Mitch McConnell announced he will cancel the Senate’s August Recess. Great, maybe the Democrats will finally get something done other than their acceptance of High Crime and High Taxes. We need Border Security! [0002 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

