Trump on Twitter (Oct 1): NAFTA, USMCA, Tennessee

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Johnson City, Tennessee, U.S. October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Late last night, our deadline, we reached a wonderful new Trade Deal with Canada, to be added into the deal already reached with Mexico. The new name will be The United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA. It is a great deal for all three countries, solves the many...... [0630 EDT]

- ....deficiencies and mistakes in NAFTA, greatly opens markets to our Farmers and Manufacturers, reduces Trade Barriers to the U.S. and will bring all three Great Nations together in competition with the rest of the world. The USMCA is a historic transaction! [0653 EDT]

- Congratulations to Mexico and Canada! [0656 EDT]

- News conference on the USMCA this morning at 11:00 - Rose Garden of White House. [0808 EDT]

- (Video tweet: bit.ly/2RnfxtM ) [2025 EDT]

- Thank you Tennessee - I love you! [2037 EDT]

- WOW - THANK YOU TENNESSEE! [2050 EDT]

