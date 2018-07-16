Trump on Twitter (July 16): NATO, Russian Meddling

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Received many calls from leaders of NATO countries thanking me for helping to bring them together and to get them focused on financial obligations, both present & future. We had a truly great Summit that was inaccurately covered by much of the media. NATO is now strong & rich! [0123 EDT]

- President Obama thought that Crooked Hillary was going to win the election, so when he was informed by the FBI about Russian Meddling, he said it couldn’t happen, was no big deal, & did NOTHING about it. When I won it became a big deal and the Rigged Witch Hunt headed by Strzok! [0127 EDT]

- Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! [0205 EDT]

- It was an honor to join you this morning. Thank you! [0456 EDT]

- Joint Press Conference from Helsinki, Finland: [1211 EDT]

- Thank you Helsinki, Finland! [1251 EDT]

- As I said today and many times before, “I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.” However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along! #HELSINKI2018 [1540 EDT]

- I would rather take a political risk in pursuit of peace, than to risk peace in pursuit of politics. #HELSINKI2018 [1629 EDT]

- A productive dialogue is not only good for the United States and good for Russia, but it is good for the world. #HELSINKI2018 [1634 EDT]

