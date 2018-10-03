Trump on Twitter (Oct 3) - New York Times, USMCA, Stock Market

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a Make America Great Again rally in Southaven, Mississippi, U.S. October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Congressman @PeteSessions of Texas is a true fighter and patriot. Highly respected in D.C. by all, he always gets what his district, and our country, wants and needs. Strong on Crime, Border, Military, Vets and 2nd Amendment. Pete has my Full and Total Endorsement. A great guy! [0835 EDT]

- The Failing New York Times did something I have never seen done before. They used the concept of “time value of money” in doing a very old, boring and often told hit piece on me. Added up, this means that 97% of their stories on me are bad. Never recovered from bad election call! [0853 EDT]

- The Stock Market just reached an All-Time High during my Administration for the 102nd Time, a presidential record, by far, for less than two years. So much potential as Trade and Military Deals are completed. [0904 EDT]

- Video tweet: bit.ly/2IBaW3c [0916 EDT]

- Thank you Governor Phil Bryant - it was my great honor to be there! #MAGA [0923 EDT]

- Thank you to Congressman Tom Reed of New York for your wonderful comments on our great new Trade Deal with Mexico and Canada, the USMCA. I have long ago given you my Full Endorsement, and for good reason. Keep up the Great Work! @Varneyco [1002 EDT]

- Blowout numbers on New Jobs and, separately, Services. Market up! [1005 EDT]

- Mexico, Canada and the United States are a great partnership and will be a very formidable trading force. We will now, because of the USMCA, work very well together. Great Spirit! [1013 EDT]

- I see it each time I go out to Rallies in order to help some of our great Republican candidates. VOTERS ARE REALLY ANGRY AT THE VICIOUS AND DESPICABLE WAY DEMOCRATS ARE TREATING BRETT KAVANAUGH! He and his wonderful family deserve much better. [1029 EDT]

- Just spoke to President-Elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico. Great call, we will work well together! [1035 EDT]

