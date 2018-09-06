Trump on Twitter (Sept 5) - Nike, NFL, New York Times

(Reuters) - The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump glances at the news media while he waits for the arrival of Kuwait's Emir Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

- Isn’t it a shame that someone can write an article or book, totally make up stories and form a picture of a person that is literally the exact opposite of the fact, and get away with it without retribution or cost. Don’t know why Washington politicians don’t change libel laws? [0733 EDT]

- Almost everyone agrees that my Administration has done more in less than two years than any other Administration in the history of our Country. I’m tough as hell on people & if I weren’t, nothing would get done. Also, I question everybody & everything-which is why I got elected! [0920 EDT]

- The Trump Economy is booming with help of House and Senate GOP. #FarmBill with SNAP work requirements will bolster farmers and get America back to work. Pass the Farm Bill with SNAP work requirements! [0921 EDT]

- Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! [0939 EDT]

- Thank you General Kelly, book is total fiction! (image: bit.ly/2Q4Q8UO) [0951 EDT]

- Thank you General Mattis, book is boring & untrue! (image: bit.ly/2Q7Y2Nt) [0951 EDT]

- Join me tomorrow night at 7:00pm MDT in Billings, Montana for a MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY! Get your tickets here: (link: bit.ly/2wNPRg6)[1509 EDT]

- Today, it was my honor to welcome the Amir of Kuwait to the @WhiteHouse! (video: bit.ly/2CoWJXy) [1710 EDT]

- The Failing New York Times! (video: bit.ly/2ClDApy)[1745 EDT]

- TREASON? [1815 EDT]

- Does the so-called “Senior Administration Official” really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! [1940 EDT]

- I’m draining the Swamp, and the Swamp is trying to fight back. Don’t worry, we will win! [2322 EDT]

