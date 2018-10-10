Trump on Twitter (October 9): Nikki Haley, Kavanaugh, Florida

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

- The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks - in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious - less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills! [0832 EDT]

- Great evening last night at the White House honoring Justice Kavanaugh and family. Our country is very proud of them![0837 EDT]

- Will be going to Iowa tonight for Rally, and more! The Farmers (and all) are very happy with USMCA! [0910 EDT]

- Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. [1018 EDT]

- Hurricane on its way to the Florida Pan Handle with major elements arriving tomorrow. Could also hit, in later stage, parts of Georgia, and unfortunately North Carolina, and South Carolina, again... [1200 EDT]

- ...Looks to be a Cat. 3 which is even more intense than Florence. Good news is, the folks in the Pan Handle can take care of anything. @FEMA and First Responders are ready - be prepared! #HurricaneMichael [1200 EDT]

- FLORIDA - It is imperative that you heed the directions of your State and Local Officials. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE! #HurricaneMichael (link: ready.gov) ready.gov [1207 EDT]

- REGISTER TO VOTE! (link: Vote.GOP) Vote.GOP [1236 EDT]

- "President Donald J. Trump Approves Florida Emergency Declaration" bit.ly/2ONZBlI [1508 EDT]

- .@FLGovScott has been relentless in securing the funding to fix the algae problem from Lake Okeechobee - we will solve this! Congress must follow through on the Government’s plan on the Everglades Reservoir. Bill Nelson has been no help! [1739 EDT]

- Beautiful evening in Iowa. GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! #MAGA [2109 EDT]

