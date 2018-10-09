FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 9, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump on Twitter (Oct 9) - Nikki Haley, Kavanaugh

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he returns from Florida, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks - in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious - less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills! [0832 EDT]

- Great evening last night at the White House honoring Justice Kavanaugh and family. Our country is very proud of them![0837 EDT]

- Will be going to Iowa tonight for Rally, and more! The Farmers (and all) are very happy with USMCA! [0910 EDT]

- Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. [1018 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
