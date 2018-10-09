Trump on Twitter (Oct 9) - Nikki Haley, Kavanaugh

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- The paid D.C. protesters are now ready to REALLY protest because they haven’t gotten their checks - in other words, they weren’t paid! Screamers in Congress, and outside, were far too obvious - less professional than anticipated by those paying (or not paying) the bills! [0832 EDT]
- Great evening last night at the White House honoring Justice Kavanaugh and family. Our country is very proud of them![0837 EDT]
- Will be going to Iowa tonight for Rally, and more! The Farmers (and all) are very happy with USMCA! [0910 EDT]
- Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30am. [1018 EDT]
-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)
Compiled by Bengaluru bureau