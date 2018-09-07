Trump on Twitter (Sept 6) - North Korea, Economy, Jobs

(Reuters) - The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One while departing the White House in Washington, U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Kim Jong Un of North Korea proclaims “unwavering faith in President Trump.” Thank you to Chairman Kim. We will get it done together! [0658 EDT]

- The Deep State and the Left, and their vehicle, the Fake News Media, are going Crazy - & they don’t know what to do. The Economy is booming like never before, Jobs are at Historic Highs, soon TWO Supreme Court Justices & maybe Declassification to find Additional Corruption. Wow! [0719 EDT]

- Cosumer confidence highest in 18 years, Atlanta Fed forecasts 4.7 GDP, manufacturing jobs highest in many years. “It’s the story of the Trump Administration, the Economic Success, that’s unnerving his detractors.” @MariaBartiromo [0731 EDT]

- “The record is quite remarkable. The President has faithfully followed the agenda he campaigned on in 2016. People should focus on the results, and they’re extraordinary!” James Freeman - Wall Street Journal [1009 EDT]

- Look forward to seeing everyone in Montana tonight! #MAGA (link: bit.ly/2Q8e4Xv) [1316 EDT]

- Are the investigative “journalists” of the New York Times going to investigate themselves - who is the anonymous letter writer? [1912 EDT]

- Landing in Montana now to support Matt Rosendale for U.S. Senate! #MAGA (link: bit.ly/2wRZJ9v) [1915 EDT]

- Getting ready to go on stage for Matt Rosendale, who will be a great Senator. Jon Tester has let the people of Montana down & does not deserve another six years. Matt is strong on Crime, the Borders, & will save your Second Amendment from the onslaught. Loves our Military & Vets! [2106 EDT]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [2238 EDT]

- Thank you Montana, I love you! [2248 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)