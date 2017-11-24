Trump on Twitter (November 23) - Obamacare, Thanksgiving

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years....! [0628 EST]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0644 EST]

- Will be doing a live Thanksgiving Video Teleconference with Members of the Military at 9:00 A.M. Afghanistan, Iraq, USS Monterey, Turkey & Bahrain. Then going to Coast Guard Quarters, Florida. [0843 EST]

- HAPPY THANKSGIVING! [1035 EST]

- My great honor to join our incredible men and women of the @USCG, at the Lake Worth Inlet Station, in Riviera Beach, Florida today! #HappyThanksgiving [1754 EST]

- ObamaCare premiums are going up, up, up, just as I have been predicting for two years. ObamaCare is OWNED by the Democrats, and it is a disaster. But do not worry. Even though the Dems want to Obstruct, we will Repeal & Replace right after Tax Cuts! [1818 EST]

- A great guy (with great ratings)! (bit.ly/2jUEU9U) [2342 EST]

- Two great people! (bit.ly/2jTKZ6B) [2354 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)