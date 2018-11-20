Trump on Twitter (Nov 19) - Osama Bin Laden, Pakistan, Fake News

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump visits the Skyway Villa Mobile Home and RV Park, a neighborhood recently destroyed by the Camp Fire, in Paradise, California, U.S., November 17, 2018. REUTERS/ Leah Millis

- .@cindyhydesmith loves Mississippi and our Great U.S.A. bit.ly/2Bi2nbi [0930 EST]

- Of course we should have captured Osama Bin Laden long before we did. I pointed him out in my book just BEFORE the attack on the World Trade Center. President Clinton famously missed his shot. We paid Pakistan Billions of Dollars & they never told us he was living there. Fools!.. [1026 EST]

- ....We no longer pay Pakistan the $Billions because they would take our money and do nothing for us, Bin Laden being a prime example, Afghanistan being another. They were just one of many countries that take from the United States without giving anything in return. That’s ENDING! [1041 EST]

- The Fake News is showing old footage of people climbing over our Ocean Area Fence. This is what it really looks like - no climbers anymore under our Administration! [1410 EST]

