Trump on Twitter (October 12): Pastor Brunson, Ivanka Trump

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump leaves at the conclusion of a rally with supporters at the Warren County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, Ohio, U.S., October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Working very hard on Pastor Brunson! [0942 EDT]

- So nice, everyone wants Ivanka Trump to be the new United Nations Ambassador. She would be incredible, but I can already hear the chants of Nepotism! We have great people that want the job. [0954 EDT]

- My thoughts and prayers are with Pastor Brunson, and we hope to have him safely back home soon! [0959 EDT]

- PASTOR BRUNSON JUST RELEASED. WILL BE HOME SOON! [1026 EDT]

- REGISTER TO VOTE! vote.gop [1157 EDT]

- PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT! [1243 EDT]

- People have no idea how hard Hurricane Michael has hit the great state of Georgia. I will be visiting both Florida and Georgia early next week. We are working very hard on every area and every state that was hit - we are with you! [1409 EDT]

- Don’t miss our GREAT @FLOTUS, Melania, on @ABC@ABC2020

tonight at 10pmE. Enjoy! [1510 EDT]

- Happy #NationalFarmersDay! With the recent #USMCA our GREAT FARMERS will do better than ever before!! [1537 EDT]

- Video tweet- bit.ly/2A7n756 [1802 EDT]

- The GREAT football (and lacrosse) player, Jim Brown outside the West Wing of the @WhiteHouse. He is also a tremendous man and mentor to many young people! [1814 EDT]

- Beautiful MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN rally in Lebanon, Ohio. Thank you! #ICYMI, watch here: bit.ly/2A90ihk [2030 EDT]

