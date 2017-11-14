Trump on Twitter (Nov 14) - Rand Paul, Trade deals

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Great to see @RandPaul looking well and back on the Senate floor. He will help us with TAX CUTS and REFORM! [0008 EST]

- After my tour of Asia, all Countries dealing with us on TRADE know that the rules have changed. The United States has to be treated fairly and in a reciprocal fashion. The massive TRADE deficits must go down quickly! [0020 EST]

- Just arrived at #ASEAN50 in the Philippines for my final stop with World Leaders. Will lead to FAIR TRADE DEALS, unlike the horror shows from past Administrations. Will then be leaving for D.C. Made many good friends! [0026 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)