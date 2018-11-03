Trump on Twitter (Nov 2) - Republican, West Virginia, Jobs

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally at Huntington Tri-State Airport in Huntington, West Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Wow! The U.S. added 250,000 Jobs in October - and this was despite the hurricanes. Unemployment at 3.7%. Wages UP! These are incredible numbers. Keep it going, Vote Republican! [0946 EDT]

- Will be going to West Virginia and Indiana today, TWO RALLIES! Don’t tell anyone (big secret), but I will be bringing Coach Bobby Knight to Indiana. He’s been a supporter right from the beginning of the Greatest Political Movement in American History! [0954 EDT]

- Photo tweet: bit.ly/2OmdhAi [1201 EDT]

- Fantastic #MAGARallyin West Virginia, thank you. Everyone get out and VOTE for Patrick @MorriseyWV and @CarolMillerWV! [1754 EDT]

- JOBS, JOBS, JOBS! #MAGA cnb.cx/2AJVu2q [1814 EDT]

- THANK YOU WEST VIRGINIA! Vote.GOP [1845 EDT]

- Just landed - will see everyone in Southport, Indiana shortly! #MAGARally bit.ly/2zptoHO [1851 EDT]

- I need the people of West Virginia to send a message to Chuck Schumer, Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Democrats by voting for Carol Miller and Patrick Morrisey! [1918 EDT]

- In just 4 days, the people of Indiana are going to send Mike @braun4indiana to the United States Senate, so we can keep MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Get out and VOTE!! [2040 EDT]

- Republicans believe our Country should be a Sanctuary for law-abiding Americans – not criminal aliens. And Republicans will ALWAYS stand with the HEROES of @ICEgov, @CBP, and Law Enforcement! [2049 EDT]

- Massive #MAGARallytonight in Indiana, thank you. Everyone get out and Vote.GOP ! [2127 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)