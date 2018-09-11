FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump on Twitter (Sept. 11) - Russia, Rudy Giuliani, Eric Holder

2 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures after arriving with first lady Melania Trump at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, U.S., prior to to taking part in the 17th annual September 11 observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- “We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.” @SaraCarterDC @LouDobbs [0708 EDT]

- #NeverForget #September11th bit.ly/2NBrpcr [0712 EDT]

- New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI - but the world is watching, and they get it completely. [0719 EDT]

- “ERIC Holder could be running the Justice Department right now and it would be behaving no differently than it is.” @LouDobbs [0741 EDT]

- Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR! [0759 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
