Trump on Twitter (Sept. 11) - Russia, Rudy Giuliani, Eric Holder

September 11, 2018

- “We have found nothing to show collusion between President Trump & Russia, absolutely zero, but every day we get more documentation showing collusion between the FBI & DOJ, the Hillary campaign, foreign spies & Russians, incredible.” @SaraCarterDC @LouDobbs [0708 EDT]

- #NeverForget #September11th bit.ly/2NBrpcr [0712 EDT]

- New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI - but the world is watching, and they get it completely. [0719 EDT]

- “ERIC Holder could be running the Justice Department right now and it would be behaving no differently than it is.” @LouDobbs [0741 EDT]

- Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR! [0759 EDT]

