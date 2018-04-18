Trump on Twitter (April 18) - Sanctuary areas, North Korea

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida U.S. April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW [0559 EDT]

- A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! [0608 EDT]

- Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed. Details of Summit are being worked out now. Denuclearization will be a great thing for World, but also for North Korea! [0642 EDT]

- Slippery James Comey, the worst FBI Director in history, was not fired because of the phony Russia investigation where, by the way, there was NO COLLUSION (except by the Dems)! [0805 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)