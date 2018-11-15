Trump on Twitter (Nov 14) - Steelworkers, California Wildfires, Prison Reform

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
- Not seen in many years, America’s steelworkers get a hard-earned raise because of my Administration’s policies to help bring back the U.S. steel industry, which is critical to our National Security. I will always protect America and its workers! [1428 EST]
- Was just briefed by @FEMA_Brock and @SecretaryZinke, who are in California. Thank you to the great Firefighters, First Responders and @FEMA for the incredible job they are doing w/ the California Wildfires. Our Nation appreciates your heroism, courage & genius. God Bless you all! [1435 EST]
- Just spoke to Governor Jerry Brown to let him know that we are with him, and the people of California, all the way! [1458 EST]
- I am grateful to be here today w/ Members of the House & Senate who have poured their time, heart and energy into the crucial issue of Prison Reform. Working together w/ my Admin over the last two years, these members have reached a bipartisan agreement... (video link: bit.ly/2QKrh8H) [1710 EST]
- Our pledge to hire American includes those leaving prison and looking for a very fresh start — new job, and new life. The legislation I am supporting today contains many significant reforms. Read more here: 45.wh.gov/esvdqj [1826 EST]
