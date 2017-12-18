Trump on Twitter (Dec 17) - Tax Bill, Wright Brothers

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- As a candidate, I promised we would pass a massive TAX CUT for the everyday working American families who are the backbone and the heartbeat of our country. Now, we are just days away... [1201 EST]

- Wonderful weekend at Camp David. A very special place. A lot of very important work done. Heading back to the @WhiteHouse now. [1613 EST]

- More than a century after conquering flight, the #WrightBrothers continue to motivate & inspire Americans, who never tire of exploration & innovation. This GREAT AMERICAN SPIRIT can be found in the design of every new supersonic jet and next generation: bit.ly/2yQkH73 [1926 EST]

