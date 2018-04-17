Trump on Twitter (April 17) - Tax cuts, Japan PM Abe

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Employment is up, Taxes are DOWN. Enjoy! [0824 EDT]

- I am in Florida and looking forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. Working on Trade and Military Security [0824 EDT]

- Looks like Jerry Brown and California are not looking for safety and security along their very porous Border. He cannot come to terms for the National Guard to patrol and protect the Border. The high crime rate will only get higher. Much wanted Wall in San Diego already started! [0824 EDT]

- So many people are seeing the benefits of the Tax Cut Bill. Everyone is talking, really nice to see! [0824 EDT]

