Trump on Twitter (Oct 11) - Tax system, Fake News, NFL

- Stock Market has increased by 5.2 Trillion dollars since the election on November 8th, a 25% increase. Lowest unemployment in 16 years and.. [0621 EDT]

- ...if Congress gives us the massive tax cuts (and reform) I am asking for, those numbers will grow by leaps and bounds. #MAGA [0626 EDT]

- It would be really nice if the Fake News Media would report the virtually unprecedented Stock Market growth since the election.Need tax cuts [0631 EDT]

- The Democrats want MASSIVE tax increases & soft, crime producing borders.The Republicans want the biggest tax cut in history & the WALL! [0636 EDT]

- It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY [0647 EDT]

- Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a “tenfold” increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN! [0945 EDT]

- With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! [0955 EDT]

- Happy to announce we are awarding $1M to Las Vegas - in order to help local law enforcement working OT to respond to last Sunday’s tragedy. [1549 EDT]

- Join me LIVE at 5:45pmE from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania!

#TaxReform #USA

45.wh.gov/anNWTR [1718 EDT]

- I will be interviewed tonight on @FoxNews by @SeanHannity at 9pmE. Enjoy! [1732 EDT]

- We need a tax system that is FAIR to working families & that encourages companies to STAY in America, GROW in America, and HIRE in America [1928 EDT]

- Joining @SeanHannity tonight at 9pmE on @FoxNews. Enjoy! [1956 EDT]

- Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public! [2009 EDT]

- In even the darkest moments, the light of our people has shown through their goodness, their courage and their love. #USA bit.ly/2g1Do0k [2040 EDT]

