Trump on Twitter (October 18): Ted Cruz, August job openings

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump looks up as he holds a Cabinet meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- “Trump could be the most honest president in modern history. When you look at the real barometer of presidential truthfulness, which is promise keeping, he is probably the most honest president in American history. He’s done exactly what he said he would do.” Marc Thiessen, WPost [0730 EDT]

- Watched the debate last night & Beto O’Rourke, who wants higher taxes and far more regulations, is not in the same league with Ted Cruz & what the great people of Texas stand for & want. Ted is strong on Crime, Border & 2nd A, loves our Military, Vets, Low Taxes. Beto is a Flake! [0752 EDT]

- Ted Cruz has done so much for Texas, including massive cuts in taxes and regulations - which has brought Texas to the best jobs numbers in the history of the state. He watches carefully over your 2nd Amendment. O’Rourke would blow it all! Ted has long had my Strong Endorsement! [0800 EDT]

- AP headline was very different from my quote and meaning in the story. They just can’t help themselves. FAKE NEWS! [0809 EDT]

- August job openings hit a record 7.14 million. Congratulations USA! [0831 EDT]

- “Network News gave Zero coverage to the Big Day the Stock Market had yesterday.” @foxandfriends [0840 EDT]

- Hard to believe that with thousands of people from South of the Border, walking unimpeded toward our country in the form of large Caravans, that the Democrats won’t approve legislation that will allow laws for the protection of our country. Great Midterm issue for Republicans! [0945 EDT]

- Republicans must make the horrendous, weak and outdated immigration laws, and the Border, a part of the Midterms! [0948 EDT]

- "President Donald J. Trump is Following Through on His Promise to Cut Burdensome Red Tape and Unleash the American Economy". Read more: bit.ly/2QYLSpK [1318 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)