September 24, 2018 / 4:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump on Twitter (Sept 23): Tiger Woods, Japan

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage during a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri, U.S., September 21, 2018. Picture taken September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Tiger is playing great. Looks like a big win could happen. Very exciting! @TigerWoods [1643 EDT]

- Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out! [1652 EDT]

- Prime Minster @AbeShinzo is coming up to Trump Tower for dinner but, most importantly, he just had a great landslide victory in Japan. I will congratulate him on behalf of the American people! [1848 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

