Trump on Twitter (Sept 23): Tiger Woods, Japan

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)
The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.
@realDonaldTrump :
- Tiger is playing great. Looks like a big win could happen. Very exciting! @TigerWoods [1643 EDT]
- Going to New York. Will be with Prime Minister Abe of Japan tonight, talking Military and Trade. We have done much to help Japan, would like to see more of a reciprocal relationship. It will all work out! [1652 EDT]
- Prime Minster @AbeShinzo is coming up to Trump Tower for dinner but, most importantly, he just had a great landslide victory in Japan. I will congratulate him on behalf of the American people! [1848 EDT]
