Trump on Twitter (July 24): Trade, Russia, EU

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns from Kansas City, Missouri, to the White House in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Countries that have treated us unfairly on trade for years are all coming to Washington to negotiate. This should have taken place many years ago but, as the saying goes, better late than never! [0709 EDT]

- Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great! [0729 EDT]

- Today is the day to vote for Brian Kemp. Will be great for Georgia, full Endorsement! [0939 EDT]

- Our Country is doing GREAT. Best financial numbers on the Planet. Great to have USA WINNING AGAIN [0946 EDT]

- Heading to Missouri to be with many of my great friends. VFW here we come! [0952 EDT]

- MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! [0954 EDT]

- I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! [1150 EDT]

- #VFWConvention @VFWHQ [1351 EDT]

- I want to thank the @VFWHQ for your devotion to our fallen heroes, unknown soldiers, Prisoners of War, those Missing in Action, and their families. #VFWConvention [1515 EDT]

- On the heels of the VERY successful launch of the @WhiteHouse National Council for the American Worker, Congress should reauthorize #PerkinsCTE and ensure the American workforce remains stronger than EVER! #Jobs #Workforce [1825 EDT]

- Today, it was my great honor to be in Kansas City, Missouri to pay tribute to the men and women who make FREEDOM possible! Thank you @VFWHQ! #VFWConvention [1833 EDT]

- The European Union is coming to Washington tomorrow to negotiate a deal on Trade. I have an idea for them. Both the U.S. and the E.U. drop all Tariffs, Barriers and Subsidies! That would finally be called Free Market and Fair Trade! Hope they do it, we are ready - but they won’t! [2008 EDT]

- So sad and unfair that the FCC wouldn’t approve the Sinclair Broadcast merger with Tribune. This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People. Liberal Fake News NBC and Comcast gets approved, much bigger, but not Sinclair. Disgraceful! [2039 EDT]

- “The Russia Hoax, The Illicit Scheme To Clear Hillary Clinton & Frame Donald Trump” is a Hot Seller, already Number One! More importantly, it is a great book that everyone is talking about. It covers the Rigged Witch Hunt brilliantly. Congratulations to Gregg Jarrett! [2105 EDT]

