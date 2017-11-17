Trump on Twitter (Nov 16) - UCLA players, North Korea, Assad regime

The following statements were posted to the verified Twitter accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS.

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You’re welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made..... [0630 EST]

- ....your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE! Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life! [0634 EST]

- China is sending an Envoy and Delegation to North Korea - A big move, we’ll see what happens! [0743 EST]

- Need all on the UN Security Council to vote to renew the Joint Investigative Mechanism for Syria to ensure that Assad Regime does not commit mass murder with chemical weapons ever again. [1313 EST]

- Congratulations to the House of Representatives for passing the #TaxCutsandJobsAct — a big step toward fulfilling our promise to deliver historic TAX CUTS for the American people by the end of the year! [1516 EST]

- Big win today in the House for GOP Tax Cuts and Reform, 227-205. Zero Dems, they want to raise taxes much higher, but not for our military! [2157 EST]

- The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps? ..... [2206 EST]

- .And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? [2215 EST]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU) (bit.ly/2jpEXYR)