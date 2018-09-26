Trump on Twitter (Sept 25): United Nations, Hassan Rouhani, Kavanaugh

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Republican Party Favorability is the highest it has been in 7 years - 3 points higher than Democrats! Gallup [0641 EDT]

- Despite requests, I have no plans to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. Maybe someday in the future. I am sure he is an absolutely lovely man! [0653 EDT]

- Will be speaking at the United Nations this morning. Our country is much stronger and much richer than it was when I took office less than two years ago. We are also MUCH safer! [0914 EDT]

- Rush Limbaugh to Republicans: “You can kiss the MIDTERMS goodbye if you don’t get highly qualified Kavanaugh approved.” [1245 EDT]

- "Remarks by President Trump to the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly" 45.wh.gov/LeUYsH [1319 EDT]

- "Remarks by President Trump at a Luncheon Hosted by the Secretary-General of the United Nations" 45.wh.gov/aVdrKJ [1528 EDT]

- "Consumer confidence rose in September, notching its highest level in about 18 years. The Consumer Board's index rose to 138.4 this month from 134.7 in August..." cnb.cx/2QZ2COd [1627 EDT]

- 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly #UNGA (Video tweet: bit.ly/2N3zZfB) [1806 EDT]

- “These law enforcement people took the law into their own hands when it came to President Trump.” @LindseyGrahamSC [2238 EDT]

- The Democrats are playing a high level CON GAME in their vicious effort to destroy a fine person. It is called the politics of destruction. Behind the scene the Dems are laughing. Pray for Brett Kavanaugh and his family! [2255 EDT]

