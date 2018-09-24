Trump on Twitter (Sept 24) - U.S.-Korea Agreement, UNGA

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a signing ceremony for the U.S.-Korea Free Trade Agreement with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

- “Remarks by President Trump at ‘Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem’ Event” #UNGA

45.wh.gov/FaDM6c [1017 EDT]

- Today, we commit to fighting the drug epidemic together! #UNGA [1255 EDT]

- It was my great honor to welcome and meet with President @moonriver365 Jae-in of South Korea today, in New York City! 45.wh.gov/VeuCcD #UNGA [1642 EDT]

- US-Korea Free Trade Agreement Signing Ceremony! [1644 EDT]

- Brett Kavanaugh and his wife, Ashley, will be interviewed tonight at 7pmE on @marthamaccallum @FoxNews. This is an outstanding family who must be treated fairly! [1733 EDT]

- Joint Statement on the United States-Korea Free Trade Agreement: 45.wh.gov/HksKua [1746 EDT]

- It was my great honor to welcome President @AlsisiOfficial of Egypt to the United States this afternoon, in New York City. Great meetings! #UNGA [1833 EDT]

