October 2, 2018 / 8:33 PM / in an hour

Trump on Twitter (Oct 2)- USMCA, Ronald Shurer II

1 Min Read

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump dons a hard hat presented by the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) before addressing their convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Happy 7th birthday to Tristan, a very special member of the Trump family! [1052 EDT]

- Great reviews on the new USMCA. Thank you! Mexico and Canada will be wonderful partners in Trade (and more) long into the future. [1102 EDT]

- THE ONLY REASON TO VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT IS IF YOU’RE TIRED OF WINNING! [1208 EDT]

- Yesterday, it was my great honor to present the Medal of Honor to Ronald J. Shurer II, for his actions on April 6, 2008, when he braved enemy fire to treat multiple injured Soldiers. Read more: bit.ly/2RiEeY2 [1218 EDT]

- Proud of our great First Lady - and she loves doing this! [nL8N1WI37Y] [1322 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)

Compiled by Bengaluru bureau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
