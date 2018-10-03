Trump on Twitter (Oct 2): USMCA, Ronald Shurer II

The following statements were posted to the verified personal Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump (@realDonaldTrump)

U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up upon arrival at Memphis International Airport in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S., October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The opinions expressed are his own. Reuters has not edited the statements or confirmed their accuracy.

@realDonaldTrump :

- Happy 7th birthday to Tristan, a very special member of the Trump family! [1052 EDT]

- Great reviews on the new USMCA. Thank you! Mexico and Canada will be wonderful partners in Trade (and more) long into the future. [1102 EDT]

- THE ONLY REASON TO VOTE FOR A DEMOCRAT IS IF YOU’RE TIRED OF WINNING! [1208 EDT]

- Yesterday, it was my great honor to present the Medal of Honor to Ronald J. Shurer II, for his actions on April 6, 2008, when he braved enemy fire to treat multiple injured Soldiers. Read more: bit.ly/2RiEeY2 [1218 EDT]

- Proud of our great First Lady - and she loves doing this! [1322 EDT]

- "USMCA Wins Praise as a Victory for American Industries and Workers"➡️45.wh.gov/USMCA [1418 EDT]

- This is really an incredible time for our Nation - WE are RESPECTED AGAIN! [1720 EDT]

- Thank you Mississippi - I love you! [2118 EDT]

- GOD BLESS THE U.S.A.! #MAGA [1322 EDT]

- “National wage growth is at the highest it’s been in nearly 17 months — and, according to a new study released by Glassdoor, it’s not expected to slow down anytime soon.... [1322 EDT]

- Today, my Administration provided HISTORIC levels of funding to improve school safety through STOP School Violence grants – a top priority for @sandyhook. I am committed to keeping our children SAFE in their schools! [1322 EDT]

-- Source link: (bit.ly/2jBh4LU)