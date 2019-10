Trump joins video streaming platform Twitch for re-election campaign

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to Minnesota from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump has joined Amazon Inc’s (AMZN.O) Twitch, his verified account on the video game live-streaming platform showed in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.

A message about Trump's rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota figures on his channel www.twitch.tv/donaldtrump, which garnered more than 7,000 followers by Friday. With 15 million users, the platform is primarily a gaming site but also has channels on sports, music and politics.

U.S. presidential election candidate Bernie Sanders and U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined the video streaming platform earlier this year.

Trump has been an active user of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), with more than 65 million followers of his posts on new tariffs in the U.S.-China trade war and other political decisions.