UK PM May says Donald Trump was wrong to retweet far-right videos
November 30, 2017 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

UK PM May says Donald Trump was wrong to retweet far-right videos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that U.S. President Donald Trump was wrong to retweet a video from a far-right British group which she said was “hateful” and spreads division.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a press conference, in Amman, Jordan, November 30, 2017 REUTERS/Toby Melville

Trump sparked outrage in Britain with a sharp rebuke of May on Twitter after she criticized him for retweeting anti-Islam videos from the deputy leader of Britain First.

“The fact that we work together does not mean that we’re afraid to say when we think the United States has got it wrong, and be very clear with them,” May told reporters in Amman.

“And I‘m very clear that retweeting from Britain First was the wrong thing to do,” May said.

Writing by Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout, editing by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
