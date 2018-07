WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Without providing evidence, U.S. President Donald Trump accused Twitter on Thursday of restricting the visibility of prominent Republicans on its platform, and promised to investigate.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about trade relations with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“Twitter ‘SHADOW BANNING’ prominent Republicans. Not good. We will look into this discriminatory and illegal practice at once!” the Republican president wrote in a Twitter post.