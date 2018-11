U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to departing Washington on a campaign trip at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., November 5, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he would nominate a new U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by the end of the week to replace Nikki Haley, who announced last month she was stepping down.

“I’ll announce before the end of the week the U.N. ambassador,” Trump told reporters before leaving for a series of election campaign rallies.