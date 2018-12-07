Trump says he will name State Department spokeswoman as U.S. ambassador to U.N.

FILE PHOTO: Spokesperson Heather Nauert (L) speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dialogues with reporters in his plane while flying from Panama to Mexico, October 18, 2018. Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he would nominate State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, choosing a former TV anchor with little policy experience to lead U.S. diplomacy at the international organization.

Nauert, whose nomination requires U.S. Senate confirmation, is a former Fox News Channel correspondent.

Trump also told reporters at the White House that he would make another staffing announcement on Saturday involving the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but gave no other details.