October 20, 2018 / 9:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump would prefer to pick a woman for U.N. envoy

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would prefer to pick a woman to take over the job of Washington’s United Nations ambassador.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Elko Regional Airport in Elko, Nevada, U.S., October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Trump, speaking to reporters in Elko, Nevada, said he was currently interviewing three women and two men for the position. “I’m going to pick the best person,” he said.

Nikki Haley, who currently holds the job, said earlier this month that she would be stepping down at the end of the year.

“We are going to pick someone very quickly,” Trump said.

Reporting by Joel Schectman; Editing by Daniel Wallis

