Trump announces picks for U.S. attorneys in California, Texas, others

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced his choices to lead U.S. attorney offices in California, Maryland, Connecticut, Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana, the White House said in a statement.

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a tax reform industry meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The White House said Trump will nominate John Anderson for U.S. attorney for New Mexico; John Durham for Connecticut; Brandon Fremin for the Middle District of Louisiana; Robert Kyoung Hur for Maryland; McGregor Scott for the Eastern District of California; Joseph Brown for the Eastern District of Texas; and Ryan Patrick for the Southern District of Texas. The nominations are subject to Senate approval.