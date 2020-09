U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington on travel to Illinois and Wisconsin at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday granted President Donald Trump’s request to delay Manhattan’s district attorney from accessing his tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan scheduled oral arguments in the case for Sept. 25.