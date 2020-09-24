Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
U.S. Legal News

Trump deserves 'fair chance' to challenge Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for tax returns: filing

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. speaks during a news conference in New York City, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump made a final push to keep his tax returns away from Manhattan’s top prosecutor, as his lawyers said the U.S. president deserves a “fair chance” to show a subpoena for the returns was overbroad and issued in bad faith.

Trump’s lawyers made the argument on Thursday in a filing with the federal appeals court in Manhattan.

That court will hear oral arguments on Friday over whether Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can enforce a grand jury subpoena to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of his corporate and personal tax returns.

