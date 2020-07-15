Trump plans further challenges to Manhattan prosecutor's subpoena for financial records

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawyers for Donald Trump told a federal judge on Wednesday they plan further challenges to the Manhattan district attorney’s efforts to see the U.S. president’s financial records, despite a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the prosecutor’s review.

In a filing with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Trump’s lawyers said the president will file an amended complaint raising arguments against district attorney Cyrus Vance’s subpoena that the Supreme Court said he can still make.

Trump’s lawyers said the Republican president may argue that the grand jury subpoena was too broad.

He may also argue that Vance, a Democrat, brought the subpoena to harass Trump, manipulate or retaliate against his policies, or otherwise “impede his constitutional duties.”

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero has scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter.

The case concerns a subpoena by Vance last August to Trump’s accounting firm Mazars USA for eight years of personal and corporate tax returns.

Vance’s criminal probe into Trump and his Trump Organization was spurred by revelations about hush money paid before the 2016 election.

These included payments to buy pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels’ and former Playboy model Karen McDougal’s silence about their claimed sexual encounters with Trump, which he denies.

The Supreme Court on July 9 rejected Trump’s arguments for sweeping presidential immunity and ruled that Vance could obtain the records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents.