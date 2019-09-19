Trump sues Manhattan district attorney Vance over subpoenas

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday over subpoenas issued by the state prosecutor’s office.

FILE PHOTO: Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. speaks at a news conference to discuss the Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A copy of the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court was not immediately available in online records. Vance’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump sued three days after the New York Times said Vance’s office had subpoenaed his longtime accounting firm Mazars for eight years of personal and corporate tax returns, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

The president has refused to disclose his tax returns, after promising during his 2016 White House run that he would.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement that the lawsuit was filed “in response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney,” to address “the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”

Trump is separately trying to block Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) from handing over financial records, which include some tax returns, to two U.S. House of Representatives committees that issued subpoenas for the records.

The federal appeals court in Manhattan heard oral arguments in that case on Aug. 23, and has yet to rule.

According to the Times, Vance issued his subpoenas soon after opening a criminal probe into what role Trump and his family business played in hush-money payments prior to the 2016 election.

These include $130,000 that Michael Cohen, the president’s now-imprisoned former lawyer, paid to Stormy Daniels, a pornographic film actress who said she had a sexual relationship with Trump in 2006.

Trump has denied having an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Vance, a Democrat and longtime Trump critic, is also pursuing a criminal mortgage fraud case against Paul Manafort, a former Trump campaign chairman.

Manafort has sought to dismiss that case, saying he was already convicted on similar federal charges and that trying him again would amount to double jeopardy.

Mazars was also named as a defendant in Trump’s lawsuit against Vance. It did not immediately respond to a request for comment.