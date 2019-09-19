Trump sues Manhattan district attorney Vance over subpoenas

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks to address the media before boarding Marine One for a trip to New Mexico, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump sued Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance on Thursday over subpoenas issued by the state prosecutor’s office.

A copy of the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court was not immediately available in online records, and Vance’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Three days earlier, the New York Times said Vance’s office had subpoenaed Trump’s longtime accounting firm Mazars for eight years of his personal and corporate tax returns, citing several people with knowledge of the matter.

The president has refused to disclose his tax returns, after promising during his 2016 White House run that he would.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement that the lawsuit was filed “in response to the subpoenas issued by the New York County District Attorney,” to address “the significant constitutional issues at stake in this case.”

Mazars was also named as a defendant in Trump’s lawsuit on Thursday.